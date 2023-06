Switzerland’s two gambling regulators have significantly expanded their blacklist of illegal gambling operators with nearly 200 new domains added.

The Swiss Gambling Supervisory Authority (GESPA) has added 35 sites to its blacklist for targeting Swiss players without a local licence, including dachbet.com, fruitychance.com, mystake.bet, olympusbet.com and palmslots.com.

Meanwhile, the country’s Federal Gaming Commission has expanded its own blacklist with more than 150 new sites added, including 22bet.com, coinplay.com, gamblestakes.com, kingcrabcasino.com, piratespins.com and slotpark.com.

GESPA blacklist (updated 30.05.23): CFMJ blacklist [...]