The President of Finland is expected to approve legislation today that will end the disbursement of Veikkaus’ profits to social causes.

In future, all profit from the state-owned gambling monopoly will be directed to the state budget.

The government claims that the change will aid responsible gambling efforts by ending the link between gambling and the financing of science, art, youth services, health and social welfare, and horse breeding and equestrian sports in Finland.

President Sauli Niinistö is [...]