Hong Kong-listed International Entertainment Corporation (IEC) has been granted a provisional license to develop a new integrated casino resort in the Philippines.

The approval from gambling regulator PAGCOR will see IEC invest between HK$7.8 billion and $9.4 billion (US$1.0 billion to $1.2 billion) to establish a new land-based casino in Manila for both local and foreign customers over the age of 21.

The integrated resort will have a total gross floor area of at least 250,000 square [...]