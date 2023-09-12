This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

IWG promotes Jason Lisiecki to newly created iLottery role

12th September 2023 9:31 am GMT
IWG
SG

Lottery games provider Instant Win Gaming (IWG) has promoted Jason Lisiecki to the newly created role of global executive vice president.

Lisiecki joined IWG over five years ago as vice president of North America and has been instrumental in helping a number of lotteries in the United States and Canada develop their eInstant lottery programs.

In his new role, he will continue to oversee the supplier’s partnerships with North American lotteries from a strategic and product management perspective.

Prior to joining IWG, Lisiecki spent eight years with the Michigan Lottery, where he oversaw the startup and launch of its successful eInstant program.

“Jason’s promotion is thoroughly deserved, and I could not be happier to make this announcement,” said IWG chief executive Rhydian Fisher. “Jason has been instrumental to the success of IWG and the growth of the eInstant category in North America. I know he will serve as a highly valuable resource to our customers worldwide.”

Commenting on his new role, Lisiecki said: “Of course, I continue to be incredibly bullish about the eInstant category and innovation in the iLottery sales channel.

“I'm thrilled to step into this new role at IWG and look forward to partnering with all our lottery customers to support their momentum and unlock further opportunities.”

Canada eInstant Games iLottery Instant Games IWG Lottery United States
