EGBA supports calls to re-establish EU Expert Group on Gambling

Gambling regulators from fourteen EU Member States have called on the European Commission (EC) to re-establish the EU Expert Group on Gambling.

The regulators have written to the EC to formally request the return of the EU Expert Group, which was disbanded by the Commission in 2018.

The Expert Group provided a platform for gambling regulators to exchange information, best practices and work on initiatives such as the EC’s 2014 Recommendation on consumer protection in online gambling.

The move has been supported by the European Gaming & Betting Association (EGBA), which previously called on the EC to reinstate the Expert Group to help encourage and support more common and joined-up approaches towards regulating Europe’s gambling markets.

“There is currently no EU framework for gambling regulators to even communicate, let alone to jointly tackle the big issues affecting Europe’s online gambling sector,” said EGBA secretary general Maarten Haijer. “Most of these issues are cross-border in nature and require common solutions.

“We therefore welcome the strong commitment to regulatory cooperation and call to action from the majority of Europe’s gambling regulators. The message to the European Commission is clear: both gambling regulators and the sector itself are united in support of the Expert Group and call upon the Commission to reinstate the Expert Group.”