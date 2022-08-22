Fast Track signs Italy’s iSBets to CRM platform

Malta-based CRM specialist Fast Track has agreed a deal to provide its player engagement platform to Italy-based iGaming platform provider iSolutions.

The agreement will enable iSlolutions' iSBets platform partners to manage all of their engagement activity from one central solution and access real-time performance data through the Fast Track Data Studio.

“We had the great opportunity to integrate the FT product in our ISBets platform; this choice gave our customers the possibility to boost the betting experience and their turnover, targeting specific marketing campaigns,” said iSolutions key account manager Marco Bastoni. “The choice was driven by the industry trend of having, all day long, every day, a specific offer calibrated on the user's expectations.”

Fast Track co-founder and CEO Simon Lidzén commented: “We are happy to integrate with another platform that shares our values of providing cutting edge technology while recognising that operators need the flexibility to adapt this to their individual needs.

"We are looking forward to working alongside iSolutions to support sportsbook operators with the combined power of iSBets and Fast Track.”

iSBets claims to be licensed in various European jurisdictions and in the South African province of Guateng.