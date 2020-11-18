GVC appoints Martin Lycka to lead US regulatory affairs and RG initiatives

London-listed betting and gaming operator GVC Holdings has named Martin Lycka as its new senior vice president for American regulatory affairs and responsible gambling.

Lycka will be responsible for expanding GVC's licensing and regulatory structure in the US and underscoring the company's commitments to responsible gambling, sports integrity and regulatory compliance.

He will also lead regulatory affairs in Canada and support GVC's Latin America regulatory strategy as the operator looks to establish state-regulated offerings in these regions.

Lycka has been with GVC since April 2018, most recently serving as director of regulatory affairs, where he was responsible for licensing and regulatory compliance across GVC's operations in 20 countries. He is also a trustee of the GVC Foundation and the GVC Foundation US, and will relocate to the US early next year.

“The United States presents a tremendous opportunity for GVC Holdings as more states embrace sports gaming in robust and transparent regulatory structures,” said Lycka. “GVC and the GVC Foundation US are at the forefront of this development, demonstrating our commitment to regulatory compliance, sports integrity and responsible gambling. I look forward to leading these programs in the US and Canada.”

GVC Holdings chief governance officer Rob Hoskin added: “Martin has already made great strides in his regulatory duties, bringing responsibility, sporting integrity and effective regulation to life in the US. Martin's new role is further evidence of our commitment to the strong and growing US market and our ambition to lead this growth.”

Shares in GVC Holdings plc (LSE:GVC) were trading 0.90 per cent lower at 964.40 pence per share in London Wednesday.