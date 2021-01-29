Catena Media appoints Michael Daly as chief executive

Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Catena Media has appointed Michael Daly as its next chief executive.

Daly has led Catena Media’s US operations since April 2018 and will take over as CEO on 1 March, replacing Per Hellberg, who stepped down earlier this month.

Prior to joining Catena Media, Daly held numerous positions within the iGaming and casino industry, including executive vice president North America for GAN, CEO of Automated Cash Systems, and vice president of online gaming for SHFL Entertainment (now part of Scientific Games).

Following Daly’s appointment, interim CEO Göran Blomberg will resume his position as chairman and Öystein Engebretsen returns to his role as board member.

“It has been exciting working with Catena Media’s US growth engine these last few years,” said Daly. “And now the opportunity to work directly with all our global teams is even more exhilarating, as it is a much bigger growth engine.”

Blomberg commented: “I have great trust and confidence in Michael as new CEO of the company. He is a true leader with a deep knowledge of the company as well as the business. His achievement in developing the US market speaks for itself and I am convinced he is the right person to take Catena into the next development phase.”

Engebretsen added: “Mr. Daly has an excellent track record and the board is confident that he will lead Catena Media into a phase of further growth. The board also thanks Mr. Blomberg for his commitment and contribution during the transition period.”

Shares in Catena Media plc (STO:CTM) were trading 3.23 per cent higher at SEK30.02 per share in Stockholm Friday morning.