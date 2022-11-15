This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Aristocrat promotes Sally Denby to CFO

15th November 2022 8:39 am GMT
Aristocrat Leisure

Sydney-listed gaming supplier Aristocrat Leisure has named Sally Denby as the company’s new chief financial officer.

Denby has been promoted to CFO after serving nine months as deputy CFO. She has been at Aristocrat for seven years in various senior finance leadership roles, and replaces Julie Cameron-Doe, who joined Wynn Resorts earlier this year.

“I am thrilled to appoint Sally Denby as chief financial officer of Aristocrat and welcome her to our executive leadership team,” said Aristocrat CEO and managing director Trevor Croker. “Over her successful career at Aristocrat, Sally has proven to be an outstanding enterprise leader and a trusted finance partner.

“Sally’s cultural impact, deep engagement with our operating businesses and understanding of our obligations as an ASX listed company further add to her credentials. In particular, as deputy chief financial officer, Sally has worked effectively with myself and our leaders in supporting the execution of our growth strategy and ensuring seamless continuity post the departure of our previous CFO in April.

“A comprehensive global search identified Sally as the best candidate to step into the role, at this exciting time in Aristocrat’s growth journey,” Croker concluded. “I congratulate Sally on her appointment and look forward to her ongoing contribution to Aristocrat.”

Shares in Aristocrat Leisure Ltd (ASX:ALL) closed 0.85 per cent higher at AUD$37.88 per share in Sydney Tuesday.

