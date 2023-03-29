This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Peter & Sons expands management team

29th March 2023 10:10 am GMT
Casino games studio Peter & Sons (P&S) has expanded its senior management team with two new appointments following the recent investment by SkillOnNet. 

The first appointment will see SkillOnNet’s senior vice president of corporate development, Maor Nutkevitch, join the supplier as co-CEO.

Nutkevitch will retain his position at SkillOnNet while helping to lead P&S into key regulated markets. 

The company has also brought in former Entain and Evoplay executive Christina Mirnaia to lead the account management department and deepen existing relationships with clients such as Yggdrasil, Relax Gaming and Bragg Gaming, and to drive new engagements through P&S’ new RGS platform. 

“It’s always exciting to join a fast growing project and to be part of building something special and P&S  has been like a breath of fresh air for the industry,” said Mirnaia. "The games are already famous for their creativity, art, and math, and that makes my job a whole lot easier.

"I also can’t wait to start working with the Peter & Sons team, which is amazingly dynamic, professional and creative, producing games that are already making waves in the industry.” 

Nutkevitch believes the company’s deal with SkillOnNet means the future is bright for the young studio.

“Peter & Sons’ partnership with SkillOnNet allows it to target many new regulated markets, such as the UK, Spain, Germany, Ontario and more,” he said. “Having the ability to distribute the games in many regulated markets is a fantastic platform for growth which is not always available for relatively new studios. It’s really exciting to be part of a project at such a key moment in Peter & Sons’ trajectory.”

Peter & Sons founder and commercial director Yann Bautista added: “I’d officially like to welcome Maor and Christina to the team and say how thrilled we are to have you both on board. This is a major milestone in the short life of our studio as we continue our journey to becoming a major force in the content world.”   

Casino iGaming Peter & Sons SkillOnNet Slots
