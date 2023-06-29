Spribe brings in Giorgi Tsutskiridze as chief commercial officer

Kyiv-based iGaming supplier Spribe has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of Giorgi Tsutskiridze as chief commercial officer.

Tsutskiridze will lead the sales, business development and customer success teams at Spribe, which developed the popular Aviator crash game.

He previously held senior roles at BetConstruct, VBet and Adjarabet and also founded iGaming-focused CRM company HawX.

“Giorgi is an incredible talent, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Spribe as chief commercial officer. He has the experience and skills required to take the organisation to the next level and will take a hands-on approach to share his expertise across our teams,” said Spribe CEO David Natroshvili.

“Spribe is known for Aviator, but we have a growing portfolio of Turbo Games and other titles such as poker that offer a fun, social experience, and Giorgi will ensure that more operators and players are aware of our full portfolio of titles than ever before.

“That we have been able to secure such a talent shows that Spribe has reached the top tier of content providers and I look forward to working with Giorgi as the business goes from strength to strength.”

Commenting on his new role, Tsutskiridze said: “Spribe is flying high right now and I am delighted to join such an innovative, cutting-edge company and to share my knowledge and experience with its incredible team.

“This is an important role for Spribe to fill and I am honoured to have been offered the position and to help drive growth and further establish the company as a pioneering content provider to online casino operators and sportsbooks.”