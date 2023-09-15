Aristocrat brings in Superna Kalle as chief strategy and content officer

Sydney-listed gaming supplier Aristocrat Leisure has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Superna Kalle as chief strategy and content officer.

Kalle previously spent 16 years at Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), where she held leadership positions in corporate development, before growing SPE’s television networks businesses in India, Japan and across Asia, as well as leading the company’s US networks.

More recently, she was president of American premium cable and satellite television network Starz International, leading the rollout of the premium streaming company to over 60 countries.

She begins her new role at Aristocrat on 9 October and will report to Aristocrat CEO and managing director Trevor Croker.

“I am delighted to welcome a global executive of Superna Kalle’s calibre to Aristocrat, and to our leadership team,” said Croker. “Superna will play a pivotal role in driving our group growth strategy, and leveraging Aristocrat’s industry-leading intellectual property across our operations as a key part of this effort.

“Superna is a global digital media executive with more than 20 years of experience driving transformational growth, both as an operational and strategy leader. Superna has a track record of maximising the strategic value of content across a range of consumer media verticals. I look forward to her contribution and congratulate her warmly on her appointment.”

Shares in Aristocrat Leisure Ltd (ASX:ALL) closed 1.33 per cent higher at AUD$41.05 per share in Sydney Friday.