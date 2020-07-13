Greentube signs content supply deal with STS

Novomatic’s interactive division Greentube has expanded its presence in the UK through a new agreement with Polish-based sportsbook and casino operator STS.

Greentube will provide a selection of its online slot games to the operator’s UK customers, including titles from its classics series such as Book of Ra deluxe, Lucky Lady’s Charm deluxe and Sizzling Hot deluxe, alongside recent release Diamond Link: Mighty Elephant.

The deal also includes the opportunity to roll out Greentube’s content in other European markets operated by STS.

“STS is the sportsbook market leader in Poland and is now expanding internationally,” said Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer. “We are delighted to provide them with our best performing games to fuel their growth in the UK as well as in more markets in the future.

“Our portfolio has consistently performed well with local players, and this integration will help us to build on that trend by reaching new audiences.”

STS CEO Mateusz Juroszek commented: “Partnering with Greentube provides us with a host of titles that are already widely popular among both land-based and online players, helping us attract new customers to our platform.

“We look forward to progressing this partnership and working with Greentube’s team to roll out more of its renowned content across our sites in the future.”