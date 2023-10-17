This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Greentube goes live with Betway in Ontario

17th October 2023 8:11 am GMT
Greentube

Novomatic’s iGaming subsidiary Greentube has expanded its presence in Ontario after launching its content with long-term partner Betway.

The supplier’s portfolio of slots have gone live with Betway’s players via iForium’s aggregation platform, including titles such as Book of Ra Deluxe, Sizzling Hot Deluxe and Lord of the Ocean.

“Greentube has a fantastic long-standing partnership with Betway and together we have achieved fantastic things in established and emerging markets worldwide,” said Greentube sales and key account manager Jordan Wall. “We’re excited for our continued mutual growth across North America.”

Joachim Bjerg, head of marketing for Betway in Ontario, said: “It’s great for the Betway brand and Greentube, a leading provider of classic gaming content, to partner up in Ontario.

“Our market data shows that our customers really enjoy playing fun and innovative casino games, so adding premium content like Greentube’s will continue to help Betway thrive in the province.”

Roberto Carlos
