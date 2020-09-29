This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Pariplay
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

Greentube secures Latin America distribution deal with Tecnalis

29th September 2020 7:54 am GMT
Red Tiger

Novomatic’s interactive division Greentube is looking to expand its presence in Latin America through a new distribution deal with Spanish gaming platform provider Tecnalis.

Tecnalis will expand its platform with Greentube’s full suite of slots, table games and video bingo titles, including Book of Ra deluxe, Sizzling Hot deluxe, Mega Joker, Bruno Bingo and Diamond Link: Mighty Elephant.

The integration includes a number of Greentube titles that have already proven successful in land-based casinos in the region. 

“Greentube is certainly one of the big names in the industry,” said Tecnalis chief operating officer Alejandro Serrano Zaera. “The quality of their games and their popularity is a guarantee of success.

“Thanks to this collaboration, Tecnalis is improving the content that we offer and Greentube is ensuring greater visibility throughout the Latin American market.”

Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer commented: “Latin America is becoming an increasingly important region for Greentube.

“Tecnalis’ track record in Spanish-speaking markets is second to none. We are thrilled to have our content on the Alira platform and available to leading operators as we grow our presence in Latin America.”

Related Tags
Greentube Latin America Novomatic Slots Spain Tecnalis
Related Videos
Related Articles

Novomatic posts H1 revenue decline despite online growth

Greentube expands in Lithuania with TOPsport deal

Greentube signs 4th deal in Spain with Casino Gran Madrid agreement

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Playtech, Greentube and more

888casino expands Greentube partnership to Italy

GI Games Round Up: Playtech, Scientific Games, Stakelogic and more

Greentube signs content supply deal with STS

Oryx Gaming powers Game World’s iGaming debut in Romania

Greentube rolls out latest Diamond Link slot game

Greentube rolls out dice games in Belgium with Blitz Casino

Greentube debuts slot portfolio in Paraguay with Il Palazzo deal

Greentube expands Romania footprint with Stanleybet’s Game World

Greentube expands Portuguese presence with Estoril Sol launch

Greentube goes live in Romania with Mozzartbet

GI Games Round-up: Scientific Games, Playtech, High 5 Games and more

Skywind
EveryMatrix
Greentube
Pragmatic Play
Hot 50
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games