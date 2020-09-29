Greentube secures Latin America distribution deal with Tecnalis

Novomatic’s interactive division Greentube is looking to expand its presence in Latin America through a new distribution deal with Spanish gaming platform provider Tecnalis.

Tecnalis will expand its platform with Greentube’s full suite of slots, table games and video bingo titles, including Book of Ra deluxe, Sizzling Hot deluxe, Mega Joker, Bruno Bingo and Diamond Link: Mighty Elephant.

The integration includes a number of Greentube titles that have already proven successful in land-based casinos in the region.

“Greentube is certainly one of the big names in the industry,” said Tecnalis chief operating officer Alejandro Serrano Zaera. “The quality of their games and their popularity is a guarantee of success.

“Thanks to this collaboration, Tecnalis is improving the content that we offer and Greentube is ensuring greater visibility throughout the Latin American market.”

Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer commented: “Latin America is becoming an increasingly important region for Greentube.

“Tecnalis’ track record in Spanish-speaking markets is second to none. We are thrilled to have our content on the Alira platform and available to leading operators as we grow our presence in Latin America.”