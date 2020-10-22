Continent 8 Technologies set to launch in Colombia

Global network solutions provider Continent 8 Technologies is set to expand its presence in Latin America with the launch of its services in Colombia.

Continent 8’s cloud solution will be rolled out in Colombia next month, offering licensed iGaming operators a multi-tenanted, scalable and resilient Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform.

“This is a very exciting, strategically significant step for Continent 8, and great news for the iGaming sector in Latin America,” said Continent 8 general manager Gabriel Szlaifsztein. “As a globally respected iGaming supplier, we have a proven track record of supporting businesses ranging from start-ups to major corporations at every stage of their development.

“Our reputation for operating in strongly regulated jurisdictions is respected by regulators, and that is an important factor in clients’ choosing to work with us. That, combined with our ability and willingness to understand every client’s unique needs, has been a key USP behind Continent 8’s success. We’re really looking forward to delivering the same expertise and experience to Latin America.”

Continent 8 also has operations in Atlantic City, Isle of Man, Montreal, Taiwan, Dublin and Malta, with further expansion in Latin America set to include Argentina and Uruguay.