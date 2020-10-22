This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Solitics
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Continent 8 Technologies set to launch in Colombia

22nd October 2020 7:54 am GMT
NetEnt

Global network solutions provider Continent 8 Technologies is set to expand its presence in Latin America with the launch of its services in Colombia.

Continent 8’s cloud solution will be rolled out in Colombia next month, offering licensed iGaming operators a multi-tenanted, scalable and resilient Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform.

“This is a very exciting, strategically significant step for Continent 8, and great news for the iGaming sector in Latin America,” said Continent 8 general manager Gabriel Szlaifsztein. “As a globally respected iGaming supplier, we have a proven track record of supporting businesses ranging from start-ups to major corporations at every stage of their development.

“Our reputation for operating in strongly regulated jurisdictions is respected by regulators, and that is an important factor in clients’ choosing to work with us. That, combined with our ability and willingness to understand every client’s unique needs, has been a key USP behind Continent 8’s success. We’re really looking forward to delivering the same expertise and experience to Latin America.”

Continent 8 also has operations in Atlantic City, Isle of Man, Montreal, Taiwan, Dublin and Malta, with further expansion in Latin America set to include Argentina and Uruguay.

Related Tags
Colombia Continent 8 Technologies Latin America
Related Videos
Mor Weizer
Related Articles

Amelco signs US multi-state data deal with Continent 8 Technologies

Newcastle United extends FUN88 shirt sponsorship deal

The future of conferences and expos post-Covid19

Betsson secures landmark US sports betting deal

iGaming Affiliates aim for the US

Betsson joins All-In Diversity Project as founding member

Nektan announces closure of Rapid Games; begins search for additional funding

GI Games Integrations: LiveG24, Swintt, Authentic Gaming and more

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 winners 2020

Asian Football renews integrity partnership with Sportradar

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, Blueprint and more

Raketech shares slump on Q3 revenue and profit decline

Rank Group appoints Karen Whitworth as new board member

Continent 8 expands Iforium partnership for US opportunities

GI Games Integrations: BF Games, Realistic, Booming Games and more

EveryMatrix
Pragmatic Play
Skywind
Greentube
Playtech
Solitics
Stakelogic