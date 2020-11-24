Red Tiger expands in Denmark with Tivoli Casino launch

NetEnt-owned casino game and software developer Red Tiger has expanded its presence in Denmark’s regulated iGaming market through a rollout with Tivoli Casino.

Operated by former state monopoly Danske Licens Spil, Tivoli Casino is the iGaming site of Copenhagen’s Tivoli Gardens theme park, which now has access to over 100 certified games from Red Tiger’s portfolio, including Piggy Riches MegaWays, Mystery Reels and Dynamite Riches.

“Tivoli Casino benefits from having a brand that is famous throughout the world and is a top-quality online casino delivering great entertainment,” said Red Tiger commercial director Chris Looney.

“Going live with them is another feather in our cap. It continues our global expansion and bolsters our presence in one of Europe’s key regulated markets.”

Shares in NetEnt AB (STO:NET-B) were trading 0.6 per cent higher at SEK84.50 per share in Stockholm Tuesday, ahead of their planned delisting from Nasdaq Stockholm.