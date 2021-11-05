Aristocrat to develop exclusive NFL-themed slots

Sydney-listed gaming supplier Aristocrat has agreed an exclusive multi-year slot licensing deal with the National Football League (NFL).

The global licence will allow Aristocrat to exclusively develop NFL-themed slots for land-based play, as well as virtual sports games on a non-exclusive basis.

“The world of casino gaming is transforming, and the NFL is thrilled to be teaming up with industry leader, Aristocrat Gaming, with their proven track record in slot machine innovation and commitment to responsible gaming,” said Rachel Hoagland, NFL vice president of gaming and partnership management.

“Today's slot machines offer engaging experiences akin to popular video game consoles that our fans adore, and we believe with Aristocrat's vision, we can bring that exciting gaming experience to fans on the casino floor looking to show their love of football.”

The NFL-themed slots, which will offer fans the ability to customize their experiences based on their favorite teams, are expected to hit casino floors during the 2023 NFL season.

“At Aristocrat, we are changing the game. In that spirit, we are thrilled to enter this agreement with the NFL, whose similar mission made this a natural partnership,” said Hector Fernandez, president of Aristocrat Americas and EMEA. “Fans worldwide love watching the NFL, and casino players worldwide enjoy Aristocrat games.

“This agreement presents a new opportunity to reach tens of millions of NFL and Aristocrat fans with exciting new entertainment options on the casino floor and beyond.”

Shares in Aristocrat Leisure Ltd (ASX:ALL) closed 0.37 per cent lower at AUD$48.28 per share in Sydney Friday.