Gaming Intelligence
Greentube goes live in City of Buenos Aires with Betsson

15th March 2022 10:29 am GMT
Greentube has expanded its partnership with Betsson to include the rollout of its games portfolio in the City of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The rollout marks Greentube’s debut in the recently regulated iGaming market and gives Betsson players access to popular titles such as Lucky Lady’s Charm, Sizzling Hot, Book of Ra deluxe, and Star Supreme, as well as a selection of Greentube's bingo games.

“It is very exciting for us to introduce our content in Argentina and we are thrilled to make our market debut together with our trusted partner Betsson,” said Greentube sales and key account manager for Argentina Lisa Sandner. “Going live in Buenos Aires is an important part of expanding our presence in LatAm where we have already gained a lot of traction and the local audience has embraced our content. We can’t wait to see how our popular titles are received by local online players in the region.” 

Betsson supplier relations manager Laura Peretta added: “From our existing partnership we know that our customers enjoy playing Greentube’s premium content and we are very happy to be the first operator to launch their games in Argentina. This is a very exciting region for iGaming and we are dedicated to offering players the best experience. With Greentube’s content we significantly increase our offering in the country.”

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) were trading 0.19 per cent lower at SEK53.65 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.

