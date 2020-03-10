This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Greentube powers Casino Interlaken online launch in Switzerland

10th March 2020 10:42 am GMT

Novomatic’s interactive division Greentube is powering a new iGaming brand in Switzerland for licensed casino operator Casino Interlaken.

Powered by Greentube’s platform, Casino Interlaken’s Starvegas.ch brand has gone live in the market with a number of the supplier’s leading titles, including Book of Ra deluxe, Lucky Lady’s Charm and Sizzling Hot deluxe, as well as Golden Games’ Super Cherry.

“We are delighted to join forces with Casino Interlaken and to add a new strategic partner to our growing client portfolio in Switzerland,” said Greentube CEO Thomas Graf. “Together, we share the common goal to be a leader in technological advancement and innovation in this newly opened business area and we are looking forward to assisting Starvegas.ch in becoming a frontrunner in the online market.”

Casino Interlaken CEO Oliver Grimm said: “Being able to offer some of the most popular casino titles with Swiss players will allow us to quickly gain market share as we launch into this exciting new space.

“With a wide variety of Greentube’s fruit and slot games which already have a strong reputation in the land-based sector, together with a state-of-the-art user interface and top promotion programme, we’re offering an online experience that excels in quality and innovation.”

Greentube’s games are also live in the Swiss iGaming market through an integration last year with Grand Casino Luzern’s mycasino.ch site.

Related Tags
Casino Casino Interlaken Greentube Novomatic Switzerland
