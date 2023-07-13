This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Greentube launches first iLottery game with Washington DC Lottery

13th July 2023 1:21 pm GMT
Novomatic’s iGaming subsidiary Greentube has launched its first iLottery game in the United States with the Washington DC Lottery.

Drop The Balls is a cross between pinball, pachinko and bagatelle, with the Washington DC Lottery the first US state lottery to offer the game to its players.

In the game, players have the opportunity to drop balls onto a playfield filled with obstacles and multiplier catchers, adding value to the balls as they drop.

With a variety of different targets and bonus features, every game will offer a unique experience, while catching a bonus ball awards free balls in a bonus round for players to win even higher prizes.

“The magic at the heart of this game is a physics simulation that makes all the action in the game look and feel realistic,” said Greentube USA CEO Ben Sutherland. “Drop The Balls is a game that lottery players of all ages will enjoy, and we are excited to be launching it with the Washington DC Lottery.”

Integrated with EQL’s RGS aggregation platform, Drop The Balls is the first of a number of iLottery games to be released by Greentube across the United States, as well as in Latin America and Europe.

