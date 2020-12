Australia’s Tabcorp and the New Zealand Racing Board (NZRB) have agreed a number of wagering and broadcast deals that strengthen their partnership.

The new agreements guarantee the ongoing broadcast of New Zealand racing into Australia through Tabcorp’s Sky Racing network, which will also continue to market New Zealand racing internationally alongside its Australian content, with Australian racing being aired in New Zealand via NZRB’s Trackside.

The agreements also provide certainty for the co-mingling of tote pools in [...]