Sportingtech brings in Michael Jack as CTO

18th September 2023 10:40 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

Betting and gaming platform provider Sportingtech has appointed Michael Jack as its new chief technology officer (CTO).

Jack brings more than 15 years of experience to the role and joins from Gaming Innovation Group (GiG), where he served for nearly four years, mostly recently as CTO.

He has also served as head of architecture for SG Digital (now Light & Wonder) and spent nearly six years in a variety of senior technology roles at OpenBet.

“Now is an exciting time to join Sportingtech in such a pivotal moment in the company’s growth,” said Jack.

“I look forward to working with the diverse, highly-experienced team and contributing to its continued success going forward as it continues its expansion into thriving regulated global markets.”

