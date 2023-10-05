LeoVegas launches in the Netherlands

MGM Resorts-owned LeoVegas Group has continued its recent European expansion after going live in the Netherlands.

After securing a licence earlier this year from Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), players in the Netherlands will now be able to enjoy the operator’s casino, live casino, and sports betting verticals via LeoVegas.nl.

“The King of Casino is finally home in the orange kingdom,” said LeoVegas CEO Gustaf Hagman. “I am delighted that we are taking steps into the Dutch market.

“The combination of a well known brand, our platform, and cutting-edge content will make LeoVegas.nl a contender for the leader's jersey in the Dutch iGaming market.”

During 2023, LeoVegas has launched sports betting and iGaming in Denmark under its expekt.dk brand, gone live in Germany via LeoVegas.de, and most recently launched in the UK under BetMGM.co.uk.

Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) closed 1.57 per cent lower at $35.16 per share in New York Wednesday.