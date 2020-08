London-listed betting and gaming operator GVC Holdings has reported an 11 per cent fall in revenue for the first six months of the year due to COVID related store closures and cancelled sporting events.

GVC’s net gaming revenue (NGR) in the first half of 2020 amounted to £1,616.7m compared to £1,810.6m a year ago, with online NGR growth of 19 per cent offset by a 50 per cent fall in UK Retail like-for-like revenue and a [...]