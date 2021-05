Stockholm-listed sports betting affiliate Better Collective has reported an 86 per cent increase in revenue to a record €38.8m in the first quarter of 2021, buoyed by an all-time high in new depositing customers (NDCs).

The company enjoyed strong growth from its Publishing division as revenue rose 24 per cent to €23.9m, while revenue from Paid Media grew to €15.0m, up from just €1.7m a year ago as a result of recent acquisitions.

Continuing on from the [...]