Italian gaming operator Lottomatica has reported strong revenue growth in the first quarter of this year as the company prepares to go public with a listing on Euronext Milan.

Pro-forma first quarter revenue climbed 15 per cent year-on-year to approximately €421 to €423 million following the November acquisition of Betflag, helping the company achieve record turnover, revenue and Adjusted EBITDA during the period.

Online revenue in Q1 was 40 per cent higher than a year ago, or [...]