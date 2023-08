Frankfurt-listed bet-at-home.com has reported a 9 per cent fall in gross betting and gaming revenue to €24.2 million for the first six months of 2023.

The year-on-year decline was primarily attributed to the company’s core German market, as well as a weaker than expected performance from its online gaming offering.

bet-at-home reduced personnel expenses by 39 per cent to €4.7 million following two restructuring programs implemented last year, while marketing expenses fell 5 per cent to €5.5 [...]