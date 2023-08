Sales of Taiwan’s Welfare Lottery grew by 10 per cent to NT$58.6 billion (€1.7 billion) in the first half of 2023.

June’s sales were the highest of the year so far at NT$11.8 billion, which was 31 per cent higher year-on-year. The Welfare Lottery’s gross win increased by 29 per cent in June to NT$4.2 billion.

Total prizes paid to winners in H1 2023 was NT$36.8 billion, an increase of 11 per cent on H1 2022 and [...]