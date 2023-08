888 Holdings has reported a 165 per cent increase in revenue to £881.6 million for the first half of 2023, with growth driven by the acquisition of William Hill’s business outside the United States in July 2022.

On a proforma basis including the results of William Hill in the same period last year, revenue in the first half of 2023 was 7 per cent lower than a year ago.

The proforma results reflect a 6 per cent [...]