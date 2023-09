Greek gaming and lottery operator OPAP has reported a 13 per cent increase in gross gaming revenue (GGR) to €498.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, driven by growth across all of its business segments.

Lottery remained OPAP’s biggest segment in Q2 as GGR rose 8 per cent year-on-year to €177.7 million, driven by growth in Kino and the launch of the new Opaponline.gr site.

Betting GGR rose 13.5 per cent to €151.8 million following strong [...]