Sports wagers in Washington DC dropped by 38 per cent to $8.1 million in August, with the leading licensees reporting falls in handle.

For the first time in five months, Caesars was again the narrow market leader, although its handle declined by 46 per cent to $3.0 million.

GambetDC, the lottery’s betting brand, saw its handle drop by 12 per cent to $3.0 million. These two brands accounted for 75 per cent Washington DC’s bets in August.

Washington [...]