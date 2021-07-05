Genius Sports awarded permanent sports betting licence in West Virginia

New York-listed sports data and technology provider Genius Sports has been granted a permanent sports betting licence by the West Virginia Lottery Commission.

The approval allows Genius to continue to provide official data, streaming, and marketing solutions to sportsbooks and lotteries in the state under a permanent licence. The supplier is now operational in 13 states across the United States.

“Genius Sports is fully committed to supporting the development of, and operating in, regulated territories in partnership with fully licensed sportsbooks,” said Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke. "West Virginia remains at the forefront of liberalization in the US and one of the most proactive proponents of legalized sports wagering.

"I’m honored that we have been awarded this license to provide our industry leading services in the Mountain state, and that our sportsbook partners will continue to utilize our solutions to help them thrive in this rapidly growing market.”

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NSQ:GENI) closed 3.93 per cent higher at $19.32 per share in New York Friday.