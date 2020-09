Latin America-facing operator Betcris has been named as an official betting partner of the NFL.

The official partner status allows Betcris to use the NFL's trademarks throughout Spanish-speaking Latin America to promote its sports betting offerings, alongside brand exposure on NFL digital properties such as NFL.com, the NFL Fantasy app, and the NFL's social media channels.

The operator will also be a presenting partner of the NFL’s official free-to-play game Pick'Em, and becomes one of the official [...]