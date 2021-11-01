Better Collective appoints new SVP of Product & Tech

Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Better Collective has brought in former Sportradar CTO Pablo Jensen to serve as senior vice president of product & tech.

Jensen brings more than 20 years of executive tech and business development experience to the role from multiple online services companies, including GAN Integrity and Sportradar.

“Pablo is a perfect match for us and it’s a great pleasure to welcome him to Better Collective,” said Better Collective CEO and co-founder Jesper Søgaard.

“He has worked on an international scale for many years and, from his years with Sportradar, brings in-depth knowledge of our operating environment. In an industry that is developing rapidly with more and more markets opening for online sports betting, we want to continue offering products and solutions that wow our users.

“Throughout his career, Pablo has demonstrated the ability to successfully lead such an effort and I am confident he will be a valuable addition to our organisation.”

Commenting on his appointment, Jensen said: “I have followed Better Collective from a distance for a number of years and have been impressed by what the company has achieved.

“This is a great opportunity for me to contribute my tech management skills and experience in a company that continues to grow, expand and pursue global market leadership. I am confident that Better Collective will continue to thrive in the market and can’t wait to do my part to realise its potential.”

Shares in Better Collective A/S (STO:BETCO) were trading 1.1 per cent higher at SEK184.00 per share in Stockholm Monday morning.