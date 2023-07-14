Massachusetts Gaming Commission names interim executive director

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has appointed Todd Grossman to serve as interim executive director to replace Karen Wells.

Grossman currently serves as general counsel and is an eleven-year veteran of the MGC, having joined the Commission in 2012 near the inception of the agency.

In his time as general counsel, Grossman has overseen the legal department, which offers counsel to the commissioners and staff on a wide variety of matters relating to the oversight and administration of the agency, gaming, and racing in the Commonwealth.

He has contributed to the development and implementation of new regulations and policies governing the process by which gaming licenses were awarded, related municipal issues addressed, and ultimately how the casinos are regulated, as well as being involved in the development of an enhanced code of ethics for commissioners and staff of the Commission.

Prior to his role at the MGC, Grossman served as one of the inaugural commissioners of the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission, which is charged with the regulation of mixed martial arts and boxing events in the Commonwealth.

He began his career as an Assistant District Attorney in the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office prosecuting a wide variety of criminal matters in the district and superior courts of the Commonwealth.

He takes over from Wells, who stepped down on Wednesday after ten years of service with the Commission.