This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok

Massachusetts Gaming Commission names interim executive director

14th July 2023 9:19 am GMT
Playtech

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has appointed Todd Grossman to serve as interim executive director to replace Karen Wells.

Grossman currently serves as general counsel and is an eleven-year veteran of the MGC, having joined the Commission in 2012 near the inception of the agency.

In his time as general counsel, Grossman has overseen the legal department, which offers counsel to the commissioners and staff on a wide variety of matters relating to the oversight and administration of the agency, gaming, and racing in the Commonwealth.

He has contributed to the development and implementation of new regulations and policies governing the process by which gaming licenses were awarded, related municipal issues addressed, and ultimately how the casinos are regulated, as well as being involved in the development of an enhanced code of ethics for commissioners and staff of the Commission.

Prior to his role at the MGC, Grossman served as one of the inaugural commissioners of the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission, which is charged with the regulation of mixed martial arts and boxing events in the Commonwealth.

He began his career as an Assistant District Attorney in the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office prosecuting a wide variety of criminal matters in the district and superior courts of the Commonwealth.

He takes over from Wells, who stepped down on Wednesday after ten years of service with the Commission.

Related Tags
Casino Massachusetts Massachusetts Gaming Commission Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Related Articles

Karen Wells to step down from Massachusetts Gaming Commission

Fanatics launches mobile sportsbook in Maryland

MGM Springfield fined in Massachusetts for allowing underage access

Betr becomes seventh sportsbook to go online in Massachusetts

NCPG names new leadership for Advisory Board

MGM Resorts and BetMGM extend GameSense deal with BCLC

Seven online sportsbooks set to go live in Massachusetts

BetMGM accepts first bets as retail sports betting goes live in Massachusetts

Massachusetts introduces voluntary self-exclusion program for sports betting

Caesars seals first retail sportsbook deal in Massachusetts

Massachusetts preliminary approves six more mobile sportsbooks

Bruce Band to head up Massachusetts’ Sports Wagering Division

Barstool Sports approved for Massachusetts online sportsbook license

Massachusetts gaming revenue rises 6% in November

Caesars Sportsbook and Plainridge Park Casino approved in Massachusetts

BRAGG Gaming
Digitain
coinpayments
Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
Galaxsys
Playtech
Greentube
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok