888casino expands Greentube partnership to Italy

Novomatic’s interactive division Greentube will supply its online casino games to 888casino in Italy under a new deal announced Wednesday.

888casino players in Italy gain access to a range of games from Greentube, which have been adapted from land-based titles already available in the Italian market, including Book of Ra deluxe, Lucky Lady’s Charm deluxe and Dolphin’s Pearl deluxe.

“888 is one of the biggest brands in the industry and our successful partnership has enabled us to reach a wide player base in the regions we have entered together,” said Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer. “We expect Italy will deliver equal success, and through this cooperation we will significantly strengthen our position in the country.”

Greentube’s content is now live with 888casino in several regulated markets, including Sweden, where the supplier recently went live with the operator.

“At 888, we are focused on offering our customers a wide portfolio of engaging and entertaining content,” said 888 senior vice president of B2C Guy Cohen. “With the addition of Greentube’s premium games portfolio to our Italian platform, customers can enjoy a variety of titles. We are excited by this partnership and look forward to building on it.”

Shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading 0.2 per cent higher at 197.00 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.