This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Jumio
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

888casino expands Greentube partnership to Italy

12th August 2020 8:52 am GMT
NetEnt

Novomatic’s interactive division Greentube will supply its online casino games to 888casino in Italy under a new deal announced Wednesday. 

888casino players in Italy gain access to a range of games from Greentube, which have been adapted from land-based titles already available in the Italian market, including Book of Ra deluxe, Lucky Lady’s Charm deluxe and Dolphin’s Pearl deluxe. 

“888 is one of the biggest brands in the industry and our successful partnership has enabled us to reach a wide player base in the regions we have entered together,” said Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer. “We expect Italy will deliver equal success, and through this cooperation we will significantly strengthen our position in the country.” 

Greentube’s content is now live with 888casino in several regulated markets, including Sweden, where the supplier recently went live with the operator. 

“At 888, we are focused on offering our customers a wide portfolio of engaging and entertaining content,” said 888 senior vice president of B2C Guy Cohen. “With the addition of Greentube’s premium games portfolio to our Italian platform, customers can enjoy a variety of titles. We are excited by this partnership and look forward to building on it.”

Shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading 0.2 per cent higher at 197.00 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.

Related Tags
888 Holdings 888casino Greentube Italy Novomatic
Related Videos
Related Articles

GI Games Round Up: Playtech, Scientific Games, Stakelogic and more

Greentube signs content supply deal with STS

Oryx Gaming powers Game World’s iGaming debut in Romania

Greentube rolls out latest Diamond Link slot game

Greentube rolls out dice games in Belgium with Blitz Casino

Greentube debuts slot portfolio in Paraguay with Il Palazzo deal

Greentube expands Romania footprint with Stanleybet’s Game World

Greentube expands Portuguese presence with Estoril Sol launch

Greentube goes live in Romania with Mozzartbet

GI Games Round-up: Scientific Games, Playtech, High 5 Games and more

GI Games Integrations: Greentube, Leander Games, 1X2 Network and more

Greentube partners Playtech to expand distribution in Europe and Mexico

Skywind Group enters Belgian iGaming market

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Greentube, KamaGames and more

GI Games Integrations: Yggdrasil, Leander Games, Ainsworth and more

Skywind Group
Pragmatic Play
Evolution Gaming
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games