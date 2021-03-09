Boyd and FanDuel to launch Stardust online casino in NJ and Pennsylvania

New York-listed casino operator Boyd Gaming is preparing for the US debut of its new Stardust-branded online casino in partnership with FanDuel.

FanDuel and Boyd plan to launch the Stardust online casino in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania in April, pending final regulatory approval from each state.

FanDuel will rebrand its existing Betfair Casino in New Jersey to Boyd's Stardust brand, while launching a Stardust online casino in Pennsylvania. A single Stardust Casino app will be available for iOS and Android in both states, built on FanDuel's proprietary front-end and player account management system.

Both the Pennsylvania and New Jersey online casinos will be linked to Boyd's B Connected player loyalty program, allowing players to earn B Connected points and tier credits for their play on Stardust Casino.

“For nearly 50 years, the Stardust was one of the most famous casinos on the Las Vegas Strip,” said Boyd Gaming president and CEO Keith Smith. “And while the resort has been gone for more than a decade, the Stardust brand is still as well-known and popular as ever.

“We are excited to work with our partners at FanDuel to launch our first real-money online casinos and are confident this legendary brand will give us a significant advantage in connecting with players looking for a distinctive online gaming experience.”

Boyd originally revived the Stardust brand last year as a social casino app.

“The new Stardust Casino will retain all of the great games that customers love on Betfair Casino, while incorporating a new stylish look that captures the glitz, glamour and nostalgia of old Las Vegas,” said FanDuel Group’s newly appointed president Amy Howe. “Stardust Casino allows us to take a market leading product to the next level, creating a unified platform across New Jersey and Pennsylvania and integrating Boyd Gaming's B Connected player loyalty program to provide even more value to our customers.”

In addition to Stardust Casino, the FanDuel Sportsbook & Casino app is currently available to customers in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Shares in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYS:BYD) closed 0.91 per cent higher at $60.97 per share in New York Monday, while shares in FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) closed 1.06 per cent lower at 14,470.00 pence per share in London.