Horseracing is to end in Singapore after 180 years as the land upon which Kranji racecourse sits will be handed back to the government for redevelopment.

The Singapore Turf Club (STC) will host its last race meeting on 5 October 2024, which will feature the 100th Grand Singapore Gold Cup on its card.

The city-state of Singapore has limited land available and the 124-hectare site of the current racecourse will be used for new housing.

STC Chairman Mr [...]