Fast Track expands Brazil presence with Betfast.io

3rd April 2023 9:35 am GMT

Malta-based CRM specialist Fast Track has signed a deal to provide its real-time engagement platform to Brazilian operator Betfast.io.

The operator will utilise Fast Track's platform to manage player engagement and to offer personalised player experiences through the platform’s newly integrated OpenAI capabilities.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Betfast.io and supporting them in their efforts to take their player engagement to the next level,” said Fast Track chief commercial officer Jean-Luc Ferriere. “Our powerful customer engagement platform will provide Betfast.io with the tools they need to create personalised experiences for their players, drive loyalty, and ultimately grow their business.”

Betfast.io vice president Khatlen Guse added: “We are excited to be working with Fast Track and leveraging their cutting-edge technology to improve our player engagement and retention efforts.

“We believe this partnership will help us achieve our growth objectives in the Brazilian market and deliver exceptional, hyper-personalised experiences to our players.”

Brazil Casino Fast Track iGaming Latin America Sports Betting
