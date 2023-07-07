This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Sporting Solutions renews Sky Bet partnership

7th July 2023 9:19 am GMT
FDJ-owned sportsbook technology supplier Sporting Solutions has agreed an extension to its long-standing partnership with Flutter Entertainment’s Sky Bet brand.

The new agreement runs through 2024 and will see Sky Bet continue to utilise Sporting Solutions' pricing, trading services and tools, which include pre-match and in-play odds across a range of sports.

“Sporting Solutions has always been an excellent supplier with an efficient and reliable service,” said Sky Bet head of commercial Dan Barrett. “We're delighted to continue our long-term partnership with them into 2024."

Sporting Solutions CEO Andy Wright added: “Trading is an integral part of our DNA and core proficiencies. A prominent bookmaker like Sky Bet demands best-in-class trading services, and this renewed agreement is a testament to the successful nature of our enduring partnership.”

The deal extends a long-standing partnership which began nine years ago.

