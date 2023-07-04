Britain’s NHS to open seven new gambling clinics

Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) will open seven new gambling addiction clinics this summer to increase support for people experiencing gambling-related harms.

The NHS said it was “adapting to new healthcare needs” and rapidly expanding the support services for thousands of people after revealing that around 1,400 patients were referred for help last year, an increase of more than a third on the previous 12 months.

The seven new clinics are in Milton Keynes, Thurrock, Bristol, Derby, Liverpool, Blackpool and Sheffield. These add to the NHS’ existing gambling harms clinics in London, Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, Southampton, Stoke-on-Trent, and Telford, as well as an additional national clinic, which treats both gambling and gaming addiction in children and young people, in London.

The NHS plans to treat up to 3,000 patients a year across the 15 clinics, fulfilling the NHS Long Term Plan commitment six months ahead of schedule.

“Ahead of the NHS’s 75th birthday on Wednesday, this expansion shows the NHS once again adapting to the new healthcare needs that have emerged over the last 75 years,” said NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard. “In 1948 when the NHS was founded, you had to go to a bookies to place a bet, but now people can gamble on their phone at the touch of a button and everyone, young and old, is bombarded with adverts encouraging them to take part.

“Record numbers of people are coming to the NHS for help to treat their gambling addiction, a cruel disease which has the power to destroy people’s lives, with referrals up by more than a third compared to last year.

“As it has done since 1948, the NHS is responding at speed and rolling out seven new gambling harms clinics across England, so that even more people can be supported by the NHS in their time of need.”

Public Health Minister Neil O’ Brien said: “The stark rise in the number of people seeking NHS treatment for gambling-related harms shows the devastating impact it can have on people’s lives and health.

“These new clinics will bring vital support to more parts of the country, so thousands more people can get the help they need. We have taken firm action to tackle gambling-related harms through our White Paper, which includes our commitment to introduce a statutory levy so gambling companies pay their fair share towards the costs of treatment services.”