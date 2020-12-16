Genius Sports acquires data provider Sportzcast

Sports data and technology provider Genius Sports Group has acquired Florida-based scoreboard data provider Sportzcast Inc.

Sportzcast provides live data from in-venue scoreboards using proprietary technology, which will now be used to accelerate scaling of Genius Sports’ media and streaming businesses and to enhance its core data products.

“Acquiring Sportzcast expands Genius’ official data offering and relevance in the US and worldwide, making us even more compelling to sports leagues and federation partners,” said Genius Sports CEO and co-founder Mark Locke.

“This acquisition is yet another milestone in GSG’s rapid, continued growth. We are excited to continue executing on our strategy by leveraging Sportzcast’s incredible technology to scale our streaming and media businesses and bolster our core data products.”

Sportzcast’s proprietary Scorebot system is currently deployed in over 6,000 sports venues worldwide.

“Genius is the ideal partner to accelerate our innovation and supercharge Sportzcast’s global growth through its strong distribution network,” said Sportzcast President Michael Connell. “We are thrilled to join the Genius team and offer exciting new capabilities for our customers and partners.”

The terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.