This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok

Juroszek family increases stake in Gaming Innovation Group

12th July 2023 9:59 am GMT
Gaming Innovation Group
Pragmatic Solutions

Mateusz Juroszek, the former owner and CEO of Polish sports betting company STS, has increased his family’s stake in Oslo-listed supplier Gaming Innovation Group.

Juroszek’s MJ Investments acquired 1,324,145 shares of Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) on July 7, taking the Juroszek family’s holding to 14,285,614 shares or 11.08 per cent of the business.

“GiG is one of the most attractive and interesting iGaming companies on the public market, especially when the NOK and SEK exchange rates are taken into account. In our opinion GiG is undervalued and has a great potential,” said Juroszek. 

“We as a family want to be a long-term investor. Our goal is to support the business and the growth. As a family we have been involved in the iGaming industry for over 20 years and our aim is to extend out engagement in GiG’s shareholder’s structure. This is why we have recently finalized a number of such transactions.”

The acquisition of the shares follows the strategic review launched by GiG in the first quarter of this year, which is expected to lead to the separation of the company’s media segment from the platform and sportsbook segment.

“When it comes to media part of GiG’s business, the revenues have grown tremendously recently. Their come from multiple and well diversified markets. The Company also acquired number of entities and secured a list of crucial partnerships. GiG focused also into Americas and I believe that is a key for future growth. We are also very happy with the acquisition of Askgamblers and we can see a great work done by GiG Media team to turn that business around,” Juroszek added.

“The second part of business is developing very well too – it is a number one platform when it comes to market access with +40 secured licenses. GiG, after acquisition of Sportnco, is extending into sports betting which will create a new leg of revenues for the company and their offerings are now becoming a full stop shop. GiG has already cooperated with significant international clients.”

Tomasz Juroszek, chief investment officer at Betplay Capital, has served on the board of GiG since May on behalf of the Juroszek family.

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (OSL:GIG) closed 2.28 per cent higher at NOK26.90 per share in Oslo Tuesday. 

Related Tags
Affiliate Gaming Innovation Group iGaming Mergers & Acquisitions Sports Betting STS Holding
Related Articles

Entain agrees deal to acquire Poland’s STS

Poland’s STS reports strong growth ahead of UK and Estonia exit

STS to quit UK and focus on Polish market after record 2022

Record third quarter for STS as revenue hits €35.7m

STS partners with Future Anthem for real-time sports personalisation

Poland’s STS Holding posts record first quarter revenue

Record year for Polish bookmaker STS as turnover nears €1bn

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Pragmatic Play, ThunderSpin and more

Greentube signs content supply deal with STS

STS Gaming completes acquisition of software provider Betsys

Poland’s STS partners Enteractive to boost player retention

STS Gaming Group acquires stake in Better Collective

Poland’s STS agrees two-year football sponsorship deal

STS partners BetConstruct for European expansion

Digitain
coinpayments
Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
Galaxsys
Playtech
Greentube
BRAGG Gaming
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok