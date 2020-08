Sydney-listed Ainsworth Game Technology (AGT) has reported a 36 per cent fall in revenue to AUD$149m for its fiscal year ended 30 June, after seeing second half revenue decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said that results were severely impacted by the coronavirus during the final quarter of the financial year, traditional the strongest period for the group, as customers across all major markets suspended their operations from mid-March.

Revenue from North America declined by 37 [...]