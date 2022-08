The New Hampshire Lottery and partner DraftKings generated gross gaming revenue of $4.48m from sports betting in July on total handle of $42.65m.

Total sports wagers in the first month of the state’s fiscal year 2023 climbed 16 per cent year-on-year but fell by 20 per cent compared to June’s $53.57m handle.

Online sports betting generated handle of $33.10m in July, an increase of 9 per cent year-on-year, while retail handle climbed by 50 per cent to [...]