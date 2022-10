Strong growth in Parlay bets helped the Oregon Lottery generate gross sports betting revenue of $5.47m for September, a new monthly high for the market.

Betting handle for the month was $39.29m, up 57 per cent year-on-year, pushing sports betting gross revenue to $5.47m.

Parlay bets contributed 28 per cent of handle and 55 per cent of gross revenues, due to a margin of 27 per cent (September 2021: 10 per cent).

American football (38 per cent) and [...]