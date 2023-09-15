Light & Wonder secures new Oregon Lottery VLT supply deal

Light & Wonder has finalised an agreement to provide more than 1,000 video lottery terminals (VLTs) to the Oregon Lottery.

The agreement follows a successful trial of Light & Wonder’s Kascada dual screen VLTs across the state, which has now resulted in the lottery purchasing 1,175 terminals.

The VLTs offer a wide range of player favourite games, including Blazing Hot Celebrations, Lightning Tusks, American Original, and Quick Hit Money Wheel.

“Light & Wonder is proud to expand our long-standing relationship with the Oregon Lottery with the placement of these top-performing VLTs,” said Light & Wonder Northwest sales director Jason Ashmann. “The success of this trial run demonstrates L&W’s prowess in delivering cutting-edge technology and captivating content that resonates with diverse player profiles and markets.”

Oregon Lottery manager of gaming products Lyndsey Peterson added: “The Oregon Lottery is thrilled to continue our relationship with Light & Wonder through the purchase of these VLTs to bring the latest technology, player mechanics and legacy titles to our customers.

“The placement of these games will continue to support our mission and fund Oregon programs.”

Shares in Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) closed 2.12 per cent higher at $78.51 per share in New York Thursday, just off their 52-week high of $78.64 per share.