Sports handle in Oregon increased by 56 per cent to $61.4 million in September, and it was just the second month since launch that the state’s wagers have surpassed $60 million.

American football wagers grew by 36 per cent to $20.1 million and accounted for 33 per cent of Oregon’s handle in September.

Baseball bets were $16.1 million and ‘other’ sports had handle of $12.7 million.

Oregon’s handle was split $43.6 million from single bets and $17.8 million [...]