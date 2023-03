Denmark’s state-owned gaming operator Danske Spil has reported a 3 per cent increase in gross gaming revenue to DKK4.98bn (€668.2m) in 2022.

The company’s core Danske Lotteri Spil division saw GGR climb by 1 per cent to DKK2.81bn, offsetting a 9 per cent drop in GGR to DKK1.66bn from Danske Licens Spil, which operates sports betting and casino games.

Danske Spil’s land-based gaming machine division Elite Gaming posted a 44 per cent rise in GGR to DKK299.6m [...]